Joshua Agyemang: Medeama striker recovers from long injury layoff

Medeama striker Joshua Agyemang returned from a long injury layoff to feature for his side in their 4-0 defeat at Dreams FC on Sunday.

The talented striker climbed off the bench for the fist time since he suffered a thigh injury during a league match against Aduana Stars at home on October 30.

He has subsequently missed several matches against Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, Bibiani Gold Stars, Kotoku Royals, Karela United and Accra Lions.

However, he climbed off the bench in the side's 4-0 defeat at Dreams FC on Sunday to mark his return to the first team.

He could now be in contention for a starting berth against Nsoatreman FC in the side's next Premier League game on Wednesday in Tarkwa.

Medeama host the Premier League new boys at the Akoon Community Park on Wednesday.