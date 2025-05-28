Joshua Quarshie set to make Southampton switch after strong performance in Germany

Joshua Quarshie is heading for a fresh chapter in England as he prepares to join Southampton from TSG Hoffenheim.

The German-Ghanaian defender, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Greuther Furth, has reportedly completed his medical ahead of the transfer.

A mainstay in Furth’s defence since arriving in February, Quarshie featured in all 15 of their Bundesliga 2 matches. His strong performances quickly drew attention, with Bundesliga clubs said to be monitoring his progress. However, Southampton have moved swiftly to secure his signature, aiming to strengthen their back line after relegation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal is nearing completion, with a fee of around â‚¬3.5 million on the table. For Hoffenheim, it’s a tidy sum. For Quarshie, it’s a chance to test himself in a new environment and help the Saints push for promotion.

The move signals belief in his potential. At just 20, Quarshie now steps onto a bigger stage with the opportunity to grow and shine in English football.