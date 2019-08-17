GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Jospeh Aidoo benched as Celta Vigo lose La Liga opener against Real Madrid

Published on: 17 August 2019

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was left on the bench for Celta Vigo's La Liga opener which ended in a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 23-year-old summer signing from Genk watched on as his teammates conceded three goals at their home grounds in Balaídos.

Celta played well and had a man advantage from the 55th minute but could not overcome a highly-motivated Real Madrid side with Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez finding the back of the net.

Celta's consolation goal arrived in stoppage time when 18-year-old Iker Losada scored two minutes after coming off the bench to make his first-team debut.

Following today's result, coach Fran Escribá could ring changes to his starting line-up in the next game against Valencia.

Aidoo will hope to make his first competitive appearance if he does.

 

