Journalist grateful for GHS1million damages in response to Asamoah Gyan's malicious prosecution

Anthony Sarfo, a journalist based in Accra, has expressed gratitude towards the Accra High Court for its decision to award him over GH¢1million in damages for the malicious prosecution he suffered at the hands of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan.

In an interview with Starr FM, Sarfo stated that the ruling vindicates him and provides adequate compensation for the hardships he faced during the prolonged legal battle.

Sarfo recounted how Gyan and his team made false accusations against him, claiming that he had planned to extort money from them through a publication involving Sarah Kwablah. Despite being acquitted and discharged, Sarfo decided to take legal action against Gyan and his manager, Anim Addo, for malicious prosecution.

The Accra High Court, presided by Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaa, found Gyan and Addo guilty of malicious prosecution and ordered them to pay a fine of GH¢1million.

The court also awarded Sarfo GH¢900,000 in damages, GH¢111,000 for the 111 months he was out of work, and GH¢1,000 for each of the 111 days he spent in court, totalling GH¢1,071,000.

Sarfo emphasised that the court's decision serves as a warning to public figures who might consider using their influence to intimidate or silence journalists. He stressed that journalists must be allowed to perform their duties freely, without fear of retribution or persecution.

The case began in 2019 when Gyan sued Sarfo and four others for extortion over the publication of an alleged rape incident.

Sarfo and the other defendants were arrested and charged, but they were eventually acquitted and discharged.

Subsequently, Sarfo sued Gyan and Addo for malicious prosecution, demanding GH¢1 million in compensation.