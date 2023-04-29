Journalist suggests Thomas Partey could be playing through injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey may have been playing with an injury in recent matches, according to Telegraph journalist Sam Dean.

Dean made the suggestion while speaking on The Arsenal Beat Podcast, noting that Partey's form has dropped off significantly in recent games.

"Thomas Partey has dropped off a cliff in the past few games. He’s forgotten how to play football in the same way, and watching him against City on Wednesday was bizarre. I don’t know about his fitness and I’ve not asked anyone, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he was carrying something," Dean said.

Although Dean did not have any inside information on the matter, he stated that he would not be surprised if Partey was indeed carrying a knock.

Partey has been a key player for Arsenal this season since his £45m move from Atletico Madrid. However, his recent performances have been a cause for concern, with a noticeable decline in his work rate and impact on games.

If Partey is indeed playing through an injury, it would explain his recent struggles and raise questions about the decision to continue playing him in his current condition.

Arsenal fans will hope that Partey can return to full fitness soon, as the team looks to finish the season strongly and secure a place in European competition next season.