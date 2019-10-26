Joy Industries congratulates Kurt Okraku on Ghana FA president election victory

Joy Industries has congratulated the newly elected Ghana Football Association President Kurt EDwin Simeon Okraku.

The Directors of the company Dr Manfred Takyi, Dr Harrison Tetteh, Dr Enoch Sorgen and Dr Nutifafa Takyi have all stated their intent to help the new administration develop Ghana football.

In the presidential election held on Friday at the Physicians and Surgeons College in Accra, Kurt Okraku received 44 votes in the first round, George Afriyie 40, Nana Yaw Amponsah 27 and Fred Pappoe had six.

The other two candidates Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah Mensah had no vote, in the first round.

The second-round contest saw three candidates, Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie, and Nana Yaw Amponsah as Fred Pappoe withdrew and Amanda Clinton and George Ankomah were knocked out because of their least votes in the first round.

Kurt Okraku won the second round with 59 votes, 16 more than George Afriyie.

Kurt Okraku received 93 votes and was declared as new GFA President.

Joy industries produces of Joy Dadi bitters, joy twede3 bitters, wobete Atadwe ginger and joy ointment are ready to come on board to assist and support Ghana football.