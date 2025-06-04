Joyce Annor Yeboah appointed Deputy General Manager of Juventus Academy Ghana, SMAC SC, and SMAC Sports Center

Sports journalist Joyce Annor Yeboah, popularly known as Afia Empress, has been appointed Deputy General Manager of Juventus Academy Ghana, SMAC SC, and SMAC Sports Centre.

This appointment follows her inspiring journey from footballer to sports journalist, coach, and now football administrator.

“Football has always been my first love,” Joyce says.

After her playing days were cut short due to health issues, she transitioned into sports journalism, where she became one of the leading voices on Angel FM’s sports desk.

While studying Public Relations at the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC-IJ), Joyce completed her CAF License D coaching course with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

She later coached the Thunder Queens during the 2022/23 season, further honing her skills. In January 2025, she completed her CAF License C course, further solidifying her coaching credentials.

Following two successful seasons at Juventus Academy Ghana, Joyce’s leadership abilities were recognized, earning her the role of Deputy General Manager.

“I’m grateful for the trust they’ve placed in me,” she says. “I’m excited to contribute to the growth of football in Ghana.”

As Deputy General Manager, Joyce aims to implement new strategies for talent development and inspire the next generation of football players in Ghana and beyond.