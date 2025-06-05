Joyce Boatey-Agyei earns CAF recommendation after completing elite instructors program

Ghanaian coach educator Joyce Boatey-Agyei has completed the CAF Women Instructors Development Program, earning her official recommendation to teach CAF coaching courses up to the CAF B License level.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed her satisfactory completion of the intensive program, which included a virtual phase between March and April 2025, followed by an in-person workshop held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from May 5 to 9, 2025.

Boatey-Agyei’s performance in both phases earned her strong praise from CAF’s Technical Development Director Raul Chipenda, who described her as fully prepared to contribute to CAF’s coaching education pathway.

In a formal letter addressed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Chipenda urged the association to involve her in upcoming coaching education activities actively.

CAF’s recommendation authorises Boatey-Agyei to serve as a lead instructor for CAF C and B License courses and assist in delivering CAF A License programs, marking a major step forward in her career and further strengthening women’s representation in elite football coaching across Africa.

CAF reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women through such development programs and encouraged member associations to harness the expertise of qualified instructors like Boatey-Agyei.