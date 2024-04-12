Jude Arthur: Ghanaian midfielder ready for Chattanooga FC challenge

Ghana youth international, Jude Arthur is eager to make his bow in the United States after signing for MLS Next Pro outfit Chattanooga FC.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder joined the American club last month but had to wait for his P1 Visa to start his career in the United States.

Having spent time in Finland and Georgia, the hard-working Ghanaian midfielder welcomes the American challenge.

"It's a great feeling to be here in Chattanooga," said Arthur to ChattanoogaFC.com. "First of all, the vibe and welcome from everyoneâ€”the coaching staff, technical team and my teammatesâ€”it's very incredible. I already feel at home!" he added.

"I'm a person who likes challenges," said Arthur. "It's good to get out of your comfort zone. I've played in Finland and Georgia (the country), so why not this challenge? Football is really starting to grow in the US, and I took this challenge because of that."

Arthur could make his debut for Chattanooga FC in their game against Inter Miami II at the Friday Stadium on Saturday.

"I can't wait to see all of the fans in the stands and show them all my positive qualities. Football is about the fans. I'm excited to meet them," he continued.

Arthur previously played for SJK SeinÃ¤joki and FK Haka in Finland before spending time in Georgia with FC Samgurali Tskaltubo.

