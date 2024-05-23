Juju exists in football but doesn't determine results - Ex-Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffu has confirmed the presence of black magic, commonly known as 'juju', in football, specifically in the context of the intense rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Drawing from his own experiences, Akuffu shed light on how juju can affect players, though he emphasized it does not ultimately determine the outcome of matches.

In an interview on Akoma FM in Kumasi, Akuffu discussed his skepticism about juju until he personally experienced its impact during a Super Clash against Hearts of Oak.

"There is juju in Kotoko versus Hearts games. I experienced it. I recall in one of the games, after the warm-up, I realized something was wrong with me," Akuffu revealed. "I was very fine before the match, but right after the warm-up, I felt heavy, like carrying the weight of the whole world on my shoulders. I felt very unwell, so I ran to the coach to complain, and he told me this was the reality of Kotoko vs Hearts games. It was very normal. I thought I couldn't play, but the coach insisted that I play."

Despite feeling unwell and heavy, Akuffu managed to push through the initial 20 minutes of the game before overcoming the discomfort. His team went on to secure a victory in that match.

"However, I don't think the juju determines the total outcome of the game though, but there are tangential operations of juju in such games, including targeting key players," he added. "I struggled in the first 20 minutes of the game before I eventually overcame it, and we went on to win that game."

As the Ghana Premier League continues, the legendary rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts remains one of the most anticipated fixtures, filled with passion, tradition, and now, stories of mystical influences.

The rivalry will be rekindled once more when the two sides clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024.