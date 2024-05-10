Julen Lopetegui's tactical shift set to elevate Mohammed Kudus at West Ham

Julen Lopetegui is anticipated to introduce a 4-3-3 system at West Ham United if he succeeds David Moyes, a change that could potentially benefit Mohammed Kudus, according to reports from the Standard.

Following West Ham's official announcement of Moyes' departure at the end of the season on May 6th, rumours emerged suggesting an agreement for Lopetegui to take over.

Kudus has showcased a strong debut season in English football, and the tactical adjustments expected under Lopetegui could propel both the Ghana midfielder and the club's midfielders to new heights in the upcoming season.

Having seamlessly transitioned into English football, Kudus has quickly established himself as a key player for West Ham.

With 13 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions, he ranks second only to Jarrod Bowen in terms of goals scored for the club this season.

Initially featuring off the bench in his first six Premier League appearances, Kudus has since become a regular starter under Moyes, earning the manager's trust and becoming an integral part of the team's core.

Despite his impressive performances, Kudus, at 23 years old, still has room to grow and develop further.

Playing in a system focused on controlling games under Lopetegui could provide an ideal environment for Kudus to continue his progression and further solidify his standing in London.