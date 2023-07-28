Julius Avinu: Ghanaian youngster benefits from Mc Dan and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy partnership, joins FC Midtjylland in Denmark

Ghanaian youngster, Julius Avinu who was scouted from Okor Nawomi Football Club benefits from MC Dan Group’s partnership with Seedorf Soccerlink Academy and Agency.

In a trailblazing partnership that began on November 20, 2022, between MC Dan Group of Company and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy & Agency, over 150 talented Ghanaian youngsters from ages 10 to 17 years, have been unearthed and nurtured at the Mc Dan Sports Complex in Sege, Greater Accra Region.

The collaboration, aimed at identifying and developing young football prodigies, has proven to be immensely successful, as it has provided a platform for gifted Ghanaian kids to showcase their skills and pave the way for a brighter future in professional football.

One remarkable success story that has emerged from this partnership is Julius Avinu, a young and promising football talent. Through the joint efforts of MC Dan Group and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy and Agency, Avinu has secured a coveted move to FC Midtjylland, one of Denmark's top football teams. The 17-year-old prodigy is scheduled to begin his training with the European club on August 1, 2023.

Julius Avinu's journey to FC Midtjylland is nothing short of inspiring. His dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent caught the attention of scouts during the joint talent development program organized by MC Dan Group and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy and Agency at the Mc Dan Sports Complex. Impressed by his performances, Avinu was allowed to undergo trials at various European clubs, eventually earning himself a place in the prestigious Danish team.

The partnership between MC Dan Group and Seedorf Soccerlink Academy and Agency continues to attract attention from both local and international football communities, with scouts from various clubs closely monitoring the talents emerging from the Mc Dan Sports Complex. This collaboration has not only contributed to the growth of Ghanaian football but has also strengthened the nation's position on the global footballing map.

As Julius Avinu prepares for his new chapter in Denmark, the Ghanaian football fraternity eagerly anticipates witnessing more young talents like him emerge from the MC DAN SPORTS COMPLEX in Sege and make their mark on the international stage. The success of this partnership serves as an inspiration to aspiring footballers across the nation, showcasing that with the right support and opportunities, dreams can indeed turn into reality.