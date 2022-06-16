June’s Mediocre display in international fixtures: A reality check for the Black Stars

This year’s world cup to be hosted in oil rich Qatar may be just four months away, but Ghana's Black Stars are far from ready for the tournament.

If June’s round of international fixtures is anything to go by, then the Black Stars gave an inquisitive account of themselves raising eyebrows as to what kind of team and performances football-loving faithful in the West Africa country should be expecting come November.

Ghana managed to secure two victories, a draw and a loss in the four fixtures she played in June. One of the victories was no other than a comprehensive win against lowly Madagascar in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers played at Cape Coast where the stars have formed a formidable fortress. I cannot recall the last time the Stars lost at the Cape Coast Stadium. It was at this same venue that they dutifully secured a ticket to the final berth of the World Cup Qualification series at the expense of South Africa.

The other AFCON Qualifier was a disappointing draw against the 131st nation base on the latest Coca – Cola FIFA Rankings, Central Africa Republic (CAR) in Angola. The Stars couldn’t hold on to an early Kudus Mohammed strike and had to surrender their lead as a results of some sloppy passing and defending. The next fixture was the worst performance in the four matches. The Stars began the Kirin cup poorly losing 4 – 1 to tournament host, Japan. The only shot in the arm being Jordan Ayew’s goal ending a long run drought hat dates back to last year March.

The team however picked their only victory of the four nation tourney against an undermanned Chilean side who were clearly missing the services of veteran Arturo Vidal. The Chilean has called it quit for international football after his nation’s disappointing exit at the 2018 world cup in Russia. The Black Stars themselves were depleted with several players ruled out. Daniel Kofi-Kyere and Baba Iddrisu had to seek permission to fly from camp to sort out their future. Abdul Mumin, Jojo Wollacot, Jonathan Mensah, Richard Ofori, Antoine Selorm Semenyo and Joseph Aidoo were ruled out for the cup after sustaining injuries. Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, and Dennis Odoi also tested positive against COVID.

The Stars had to made headway with only 18 men in camp and held their own despite being reduced to nine men at the early stages of the second half against Chile. It was surprising that the team managed to score only one goal in the tournament and it came against Japan whiles conceding four. Disciplinary issues was also a setback in the Stars game. Mubarak Wakaso and makeshift right back Alidu Seidu had to be sent off just within a space of ten minutes.

Nonetheless, there are some positives we picked from the tournament. Coach Otto Addo used the tournament to test players who have always been on the fringes. Local players, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Dennis Korsah saw much time for ample assessment of their performance to be made. Christopher Antwi Adjei, Benjamin Tetteh, Edmund Addo and Alidu Seidu were other fringe players who gained playing time as a results of the massive depletion of the team. Benjamin Tetteh grapped his chance with both hands. He was top notch against the Chileans, hitting the post on two occasions. Abdul Manaf Nurudeen proved to be the hero of the spot kicks as he came out on top to deny the Chileans twice with good reflexes and diving. For once, the Blacks Stars learnt from mistakes they had made during spot kicks. They put their strong foot first with Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku converting the first three spot kicks.

In all, June’s international fixtures has been a rollercoaster ride for the Stars. It has been that of an average performance from the team. They would need a full house for the next international calender in September (one month to the world cup) for proper assessment. Possible international switches need to be finalize in time to parade a full team ready for the Mundial in Qatar come four months. This month’s round of international fixtures has been really a reality check for the Stars.

By Patrick Godwin Ankrah.

Accountant/Writer