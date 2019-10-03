Junior Agogo's family plans to build academy in Ghana to honour late ex-Ghana star

Junior Agogo's family wants to build a football academy in Ghana for underprivileged kids to fulfil the dream of the late ex-Ghana international.

Agogo died on 22 August, 2019 in London and was cremated last month.

The statement read: ''We said farewell to our beloved junior whom we loved so dearly and miss so much. We wanted to say a heartfelt THANK YOU for all of your prayers, love and support.

''In honour of his memory we would like to continue his life-long dream of opening a football academy for underprivileged children in Ghana.''