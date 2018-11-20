JUST IN: Former Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar confirmed dead

Former coach of Aduana Stars Yusif Abubakar has passed on after short illness on Tuesday morning.

Abubakar, who is the current coach of the Black Meteors, was confirmed dead at the Kwame Nkrumah University hospital after battling short illness.

According a source close to the family told Kickgh.com, "Coach [Yusif Abubakar is no more, he passed on few hours ago at the KNUST Hospital."

"Per the Islamic laws, he will be buried today and other arrangements will be communicated to the general public."

The 60-year-old will be buried today in Kumasi per the Islamic laws.

He coached several clubs in the Ghanaian top-flight league including Hearts of Oak, Heart of Lions and Medeama SC.