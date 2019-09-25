Justice Blay eyes permanent switch to Kotoko after loan spell

Medeama SC star Justice Blay says he would love to stay at Kotoko at the end of his loan spell.

The midfield dynamo has impressed significantly since joining the Porcupine Warriors from the Mauves and Yellow in July.

"I am with Kotoko now and that's what i know," he told Oyerepa FM. I am doing my best and will always do because i would love to stay at Kotoko," he added.

"When asked of my opinion if i want to stay at the end of my loan spell, i will gladly say yes."

The Black Stars B midfield has become a key figure in coach Kjetil Zachariassen's team in the CAF Champions League.

Blay has played in all of Kotoko's games in the continent's elite competition, endearing himself to fans of the club, who want him to stay beyond his loan spell.

The 24-year old scored on his debut for the Porcupine Warriors in the game against Kano Pillars.