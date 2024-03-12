Justice Blay vows to end Kotoko's poor away form

Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay has reassured fans that the team is determined to break their recent away-game woes, pledging that they will not go winless in three consecutive matches on the road.

This comes in the wake of Kotoko's back-to-back defeats, most recently losing narrowly to Karela United over the weekend.

Blay acknowledged the disappointment among fans and recognised the team's slow start in the second half of the season.

However, he maintained optimism about their potential to turn things around, referencing their impressive nearly 10-game unbeaten run in the first round.

"Although we have disappointed our supporters by not getting the wins or the needed results in the away games as we did in the first round, that’s how football is," expressed Blay. "We almost went 10 games unbeaten, so it’s never too late for us."

"I will also urge our supporters to keep calm. The game against Accra Lions is our focus now; it’s a must-win game because we know points build up and our position on the league log. We will not go three games without a victory," he added.

The midfielder urged supporters to remain patient and focused, emphasizing the upcoming match against Accra Lions as a must-win fixture to strengthen their position on the league table.

Despite the challenging away form, Asante Kotoko currently holds the third position on the league table with 32 points. The team is determined to bounce back and secure a victory in the crucial week 21 fixture against Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday.