Justin Diehl nears full training return as comeback gains momentum

Justin Diehl is edging closer to full team training as he recovers from a lingering thigh muscle injury.

After five weeks on the sidelines, VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß provided an encouraging update on the young attacker’s progress.

"He has been on the road without any problems so far."

While Diehl's full comeback to match action will take some more time, the immediate focus is reintegrating him with his teammates. Hoeneß remains optimistic about the young forward’s role in the squad, recently expressing his hope that Diehl will soon make a "good role" for himself again.

Diehl, who signed his first professional contract with FC Köln in August 2020, made his senior debut for the club in January 2023. His potential earned him a move to VfB Stuttgart, who secured his services on a five-year contract in May 2024.

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Diehl has represented Germany at youth level, featuring for the U-19s. Stuttgart fans will be eager to see him back in action as he works toward full fitness.