Justin Diehl returns to action in Stuttgart's clash against Wolfsburg

After nearly two months on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, German-Ghanaian attacker Justin Diehl made his much-anticipated comeback for VfB Stuttgart in their home game against VfL Wolfsburg.

The 20-year-old, who had been out of action since late last year, was included in the squad and made his return as a substitute in the 70th minute, replacing Jamie Leweling.

The match was a thrilling affair, with both teams pushing for victory. Stuttgart took the lead in the 72nd minute through Nick Woltemade, who scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Angelo Stiller following a fast break. However, Wolfsburg equalized just five minutes later when Tiago TomÃ¡s found the back of the net with a left-footed shot, assisted by Mohammed Amoura.

The drama continued as Wolfsburg took the lead in the 87th minute. Mohammed Amoura converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner, securing a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

Despite the result, Diehl's return to the pitch was a significant moment for Stuttgart, who will be looking to build on his comeback as they prepare to face Hoffenheim in their next league game on February 23rd.