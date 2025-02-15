GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Justin Diehl returns to action in Stuttgart's clash against Wolfsburg

Published on: 15 February 2025
Justin Diehl returns to action in Stuttgart's clash against Wolfsburg
STUTTGART, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 15: Justin Diehl of VfB Stuttgart is put under pressure by Yannick Gerhardt of VfL Wolfsburg during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg at MHPArena on February 15, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

After nearly two months on the sidelines due to a thigh injury, German-Ghanaian attacker Justin Diehl made his much-anticipated comeback for VfB Stuttgart in their home game against VfL Wolfsburg.

The 20-year-old, who had been out of action since late last year, was included in the squad and made his return as a substitute in the 70th minute, replacing Jamie Leweling.

The match was a thrilling affair, with both teams pushing for victory. Stuttgart took the lead in the 72nd minute through Nick Woltemade, who scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box, assisted by Angelo Stiller following a fast break. However, Wolfsburg equalized just five minutes later when Tiago TomÃ¡s found the back of the net with a left-footed shot, assisted by Mohammed Amoura.

The drama continued as Wolfsburg took the lead in the 87th minute. Mohammed Amoura converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner, securing a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

Despite the result, Diehl's return to the pitch was a significant moment for Stuttgart, who will be looking to build on his comeback as they prepare to face Hoffenheim in their next league game on February 23rd.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more