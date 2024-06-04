Justin Kumi delighted as Sassuolo clinch first Italian U-19 league title

Italian-Ghanaian midfielder Justin Kumi expressed his delight after helping Sassuolo win the Italian U-19 league with a victory over Roma.

They secured a 1-0 win to clinch the title, and Kumi couldn't hide his excitement.

Speaking after the Sassuolo-Roma match, the final of the Primavera Championship, Kumi said to Sportitalia, "Yes [we made history], it's the first time that Sassuolo has won the Primavera Championship, we are super happy."

Kumi added, "Yes, we listened to [coach] Bigica's teachings and managed to win."

Kumi had an impressive season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 26 games.