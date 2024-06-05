Italy-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent, Justin Kumi, is among several players expected to be promoted to the first team of Sassuolo ahead of the next season.

The 19-year-old shone brightly for Sassuolo U19 in the 2023/24 season, playing a crucial role in the team's historic victory in the Primavera Championship.

Kumi shared his excitement and pride after a triumphant win against Roma that clinched the championship. “Yes, it's the first time that Sassuolo has won the Primavera Championship, we are super happy," he told Sportitalia. "Yes, we listened to Bigica's teachings and managed to win."

Kumi's standout performance throughout the season has caught the attention of many, with Melbet Kenya revealing that the young midfielder is among those tipped for promotion to Sassuolo's senior team. In the just-concluded season, Kumi scored six goals and provided five assists in 28 games, showcasing his talent and potential.

Joining Kumi in the potential promotion are other promising players from Sassuolo U19, including Flavio Russo, Simone Cinquegrano, and Kevin Leone. Their collective efforts have positioned them as strong candidates for elevation to the senior squad, bringing fresh talent and energy to the team.

As Sassuolo looks to build on its success and integrate young talent into the first team, fans eagerly anticipate seeing Justin Kumi and his fellow U19 teammates make their mark at the senior level.