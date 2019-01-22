Juventus coach Maxi Allegri advises Barcelona on Kevin-Prince Boateng's best position

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has offered some advise to Barcelona on the best position of new-recruit Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Boateng has joined from Serie A club Sassuolo in a £1.8m deal which includes an option to buy for £7.1m in the summer.

The 31-year-old's arrival at the Nou Camp marks his return to La Liga, after featuring for Las Palmas in the 2016/17 season where he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances.

Maxi Allegri, who coached Boateng at AC Milan was asked in the wake of their 3-0 win over Chievo Verona about the best position of the Ghanaian.

He said, "Boateng at Barcelona? I played him as a No 10 at Milan, but in practice it was he who played as our striker."

Boateng will be available for the first leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.