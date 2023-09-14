Juventus eye Thomas Partey as potential Paul Pogba replacement amid anti-doping allegations

Italian Serie A giants have rekindled their interest for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey making him a top target to replace Paul Pogba should the latter face a lengthy ban due to his anti-doping allegations.

The France international since making a return to Turin from Manchester United had struggled to find his feet with injuries deterring him from making enough appearances.

After making just eight appearances, it was revealed that the player has been slapped with a provisional suspension pending further investigation after finding testosterone in his urine following a random test after a Serie A match.

The midfielder faces a possible two to four-year ban if further investigations prove him guilty and with Juventus aware of the consequences they have reportedly planned a swoop for Thomas Partey.

The Black Stars midfielder on the other hand has generated several discussions suggesting his exit since the end of last season.

He is believed to be struggling to play in his favorite midfield role due to the arrival of Declan Rice and Jorginho.

Additionally, Arsenal are said to be open for his sale due to his recent injury woes with the player currently expected to be sidelined for weeks due to a recent knock on Friday.

With the transfer window already shut, Juventus are expected to make a quick move in January to beef up their midfield should the outcome of Pogba's verdict appear negative.

Meanwhile, theNational Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) are expected to serve Paul Pogba with an update on the investigation in the coming days