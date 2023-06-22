Juventus inquire about Saudi clubs target Thomas Partey

Juventus have made an approach over the availability of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Italian are interested in the Arsenal midfielder who has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal are set to let the former Atletico Madrid player leave to make way for summer targets Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia.

According transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, clubs in Saudi Arabia are ready to make an offer of 40 million Euros for the 30-year-old.

However, a concrete offer is yet to be submitted to the English club.

Meanwhile, Partey played a key role in Arsenal's campaign last season, making 33 appearances and scoring three goals as the London club finished in second place.

With UEFA Champions League football back in North London, Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his squad by adding Europa Conference League winner Rice to their squad.

There are clubs in Europe that are also monitoring Partey's situation and could make a move for the Black Srars deputy captain if he decides against moving to Saudi.