Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba provisionally suspended over anti-doping offence

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended from playing due to an anti-doping offence, as reported by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal (Nado).

The suspension comes after Pogba returned a test with elevated levels of testosterone following Juventus' 3-0 victory over Udinese on August 20th.

Although the 30-year-old French international was an unused substitute in that particular match, he was randomly selected for post-match drug testing, which led to the detection of the elevated testosterone levels.

Pogba has made limited appearances this season, totaling 51 minutes as a substitute in games against Bologna and Empoli.

In response to the suspension, Juventus issued a statement, saying, "Juventus Football Club announces that today, 11 September, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on 20 August, 2023. The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps."

Nado stated that Pogba had violated anti-doping rules by testing positive for "non-endogenous testosterone metabolites," and the results were "consistent with the exogenous origin of the target compounds." Testosterone is a hormone known to enhance athletes' endurance.

Paul Pogba rejoined Juventus on a four-year deal in July 2022 after running down his contract with Manchester United and becoming a free agent. However, his return to Turin has been marred by persistent injury problems, which also resulted in his absence from the World Cup in Qatar last year.

During the previous season, Pogba's playing time was severely limited, with only 162 minutes of action across various competitions due to injuries.

His recent injury setback is attributed to a minor back problem sustained after an appearance against Empoli, according to Juventus boss Massimo Allegri.