Juventus pay video tribute to Kwadwo Asamoah following retirement

Italian giants Juventus have paid tribute to Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah after the midfielder announced his retirement from the sport.

Kwadwo Asamoah played for the Old Ladies for six seasons between 2012 and 2018.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus from Udinese and won six Scudetti titles, four Italian Cups and three Super Cups under managers Antonio Conte and Allegri.

After announcing his retirement from the game, Juventus acknowledge the efforts of the Ghana international during his time with the club.

"Thanks for everything, Asa! Good luck for your future", Juventus said in a post

Thank you for everything, @Asabob20! All the best for the future! 💪🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/NbbuLRXUfY — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 6, 2022

The versatile midfielder quit after more than a year without a club and will now pursue a career as a football agent.

Kwadwo Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Kwadwo Asamoah also played in 32 UEFA Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.

At the international level, Kwadwo Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals. He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.