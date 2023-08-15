Juventus rekindle interest in Ghana star Thomas Partey

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have not given up on getting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as they plan to approach the London club for a possible transfer.

It is believed that the record Serie A holders spoke with the Ghanaian international and his representation at the beginning of the ongoing transfer window with the proposal that he leave the Emirates to make room for Declan Rice.

However, the Italian club had turned its focus elsewhere until several events came together to make him once again a player of interest.

Juventus lost their target Franck Kessie to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League while seeing the departure of Denis Zakaria who has joined Monaco in the Ligue 1.

Partey was also linked to Saudi Arabia and there were even rumors that he had already reached a personal agreement with a Middle Eastern team. However, the 30-year-old looks settled having already impressed with a series of performances.

He has already put up strong performances in the Community Shield, the Emirates Cup, and the English Premier League, where he was used as a right defender to demonstrate his versatility.

Juventus however, are in need of midfield reinforcements, and the Premier League midfielder seems like a superb option.

It is also repoterd that the Italian club are willing to pay a fee between pay €18-20 million for the services of the midfielder.