Juventus resume pursuit of Arsenal's Thomas Partey for midfield reinforcements

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have not abandoned their pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, with plans to approach the London club for a potential transfer before the current transfer window concludes.

Reports suggest that the reigning Serie A champions engaged in discussions with the Ghana international and his representatives at the start of the ongoing transfer window, presenting the proposition that he depart the Emirates Stadium to accommodate the arrival of Declan Rice.

Despite initially shifting their attention elsewhere, a convergence of circumstances has renewed Juventus' interest in Partey. The club missed out on securing Franck Kessie, who moved to Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League and witnessed Denis Zakaria's departure to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Although Partey had also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, there were rumours indicating that he had already reached a personal agreement with a team in the Middle East. However, the 30-year-old midfielder appears to be firmly settled at Arsenal, showcasing his prowess through a string of noteworthy performances.

His displays have garnered attention in competitions such as the Community Shield, the Emirates Cup, and the Premier League. Notably, he exhibited his versatility by featuring as a right-back against Nottingham Forest.

With Juventus in need of reinforcing their midfield, Partey emerges as an appealing candidate from the Premier League. The Italian club are reportedly prepared to offer a transfer fee ranging between €18 million and €20 million to secure his services.