Juventus show interest in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng could be on his way out of Bayern Munich this summer, with Juventus the latest club linked with his signature.

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to offload a few big names this summer. Among those names is German defender Jerome Boateng. The athletic center-back recently cast doubt over his future, claiming that he is considering a move abroad.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirmed that Bayern Munich would consider selling Boateng for an acceptable offer. He was keen to reinforce, however, that any offer made for the defender would have to be substantial for his club to even consider it.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, Italian giants Juventus have shown interest in acquiring Boateng’s services. They are keen on an initial loan deal for the player with an option to buy in the future.

Juventus are a great club, one of the best in Europe. A move to Turin might be tempting for Boateng, who has also gathered interest from both Manchester clubs. Bayern have worked well with the “Old Lady” in past transfer dealings, so an amicable deal between the two clubs should be easy to reach.

The reported €30 million fee seems a bit low for a player of Boateng’s quality, though. And it’s hard to imagine Bayern being satisfied with such a pricetag. Even double that offer would be a low valuation of the German international.

Jerome Boateng could increase his value even further during the coming weeks. Some solid displays with his national team at the World Cup would only raise his pricetag.

Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal are other players rumored to be for sale this summer. Vidal has been linked with several clubs, most often a return to Italy. A few clubs have reportedly shown interest in Thiago too. If the Spaniard is to leave Bayern, however, it will most likely be for his former club Barcelona.

Juan Bernat, meanwhile, has not been linked with many clubs. But Bayern Munich have already reportedly shown interest in several players as his possible replacement. His departure this summer seems inevitable.

There’s also much uncertainty surrounding the future of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar is apparently ready to move on from Bayern Munich, but the club’s higher-ups are not keen on letting him go.

If Bayern do sell Boateng, they’ll almost certainly bring in a player as his replacement. Hoffenheim’s Kevin Vogt has been linked with die Roten, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge denied his club’s interest in the player. Young Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard is another player reportedly on Bayern’s radar and would be a fantastic young player to have at the club.