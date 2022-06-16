Juventus want to sign Thomas Partey to play alongside Paul Pogba

Italian giants Juventus are confident of luring Thomas Partey away from Arsenal.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are interested in signing the Ghanaian to play alongside Paul Pogba. Pogba is set to join Juventus after his contract at Manchester United expires.

Any offer from the Serie A club, however, will be contingent on their ability to move on to Arthur Melo.

While the Turin club have mentioned a 'ambitious' swap deal involving Partey and the Brazilian Melo, no official offer has been made.

Partey, 29, joined the Gunners for £45 million in October 2020, but his progress at the Emirates has been hampered by a series of minor injuries.