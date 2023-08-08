Juventus willing to pay 18-20 million Euros for Arsenal star Thomas Partey

Serie A giants Juventus remain keen on landing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Arsenal this summer, and they have held fresh talks, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

A report from Fichajes claims that Juventus remain interested in signing Partey, and the Serie A giants could be willing to pay €18-20 million for the services of the midfielder.

Partey was a key player for Arsenal last season, and his departure will certainly weaken the squad. He has already had impressive displays in the Emirates Cup and in the Community Shield.

The Ghana international is tipped to feature in the tick of affairs for the Gunners in the 2023-24 campaign.

Arsenal have already signed Declan Rice for a club-record fee from West Ham United. But they should look to bring in another top-class midfielder if Partey ends up leaving.

Juventus are in need of midfield reinforcements, and the Premier League midfielder seems like a superb option.

Mikel Arteta will need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions in the new season, which kicks off on Friday. The Gunners will compete in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Arsenal have already sanctioned the exit of Switzerland star Granit Xhaka, and they look to hold on to their other key midfielders this summer.

Arsenal have been active in the transfer market after the signings Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as well. .