Jwaneng Galaxy coach walks out of CAF Champions League press conference amid black magic accuasation

Bostwana's Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli abruptly exited the room following accusations that his team employed black magic to secure a surprising 1-0 victory against Wydad AC in a CAF Champions League Group B showdown on Saturday.

Thabang Sesinyi's 33rd-minute goal at the Stade de Marrakech propelled Galaxy to a stunning away win, despite Wydad dominating the match with over twenty attempts at goal.

The Moroccan media later stirred controversy by suggesting that Galaxy's success was attributed to supernatural influences.

Coach Ramoreboli, visibly angered by the insinuations, addressed the black magic question, vehemently defending his team's performance and demanding respect.

"Ah! Now you're undermining me. You are saying we won because of black magic. Don't disrespect us. I'm very sorry, but you can't be talking like that," he declared before leaving the press conference without entertaining further questions.

The journalist's unfounded accusations implied that Galaxy's victory was not a result of Ramoreboli's tactical prowess and coaching expertise but rather the use of supernatural forces. The coach's swift exit reflected his frustration with the unfair line of questioning.

Jwaneng Galaxy had earlier advanced to the group stages by overcoming Vipers SC from Uganda and South African giants Orlando Pirates in the qualifiers.

The team's unexpected triumph against Wydad AC has now become a topic of debate not only for its on-field accomplishments but also for the controversial accusations surrounding the match.