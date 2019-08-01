K.P Boateng delighted to "start a new adventure" at Fiorentina

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed his excitement on completing his move to Fiorentina.

The 32-year old attacker joined the Florence based club on a two year deal from Sassuolo on Wednesday after just a season with the green and blacks.

Boateng played the first half of last season with the Nerovredi's before finishing off the campaign at Spanish giants Barcelona.

His move to Fiorentina came as a surprise to many but the former Ghana attacker revealed he is happy with the new chapter in his career.

"Happy to start this new adventure ... proud to wear these colors Fiorentina," he tweeted.

Fiorentina becomes the nomadic attacker's 12th club in his professional career.