K.P Boateng elected to take Fiorentina's penalties this season

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has been chosen by Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella as the club's penalty taker.

The striker will take the club's penalty together with Erick Pulgar.

Pulgar has scored twice from the spot but on both occasions, Kevin Prince Boateng was not on the pitch.

The Chilean midfielder revealed he will relinquish the role to the Ghanaian if they had a penalty and he was on the pitch.

"I can tell you that in Fiorentina Montella chose me, along with Boateng , as a rigorist. It will work like this, we will both go to the spot and decide. Nice, we'll be two," Pulgar told La Nazione.

Boateng has started the season well, scored a goal in two game in the serie A.

The 32-year old joined the Viola's from Sassuolo on a two year deal.