K.P Boateng eyes the treble after La Liga triumph with FC Barcelona

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng is eyeing two more titles at Barcelona after scooping the La Liga title following victory over Levante last Saturday.

The on-loan Sassuolo forward became the first Ghanaian to win the Spanish title, but the 32-year old also has ambitions of winning the UEFA Champions League as well as the Copa del Rey.

The Catalans are in the finals of the Copa del Rey and will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

"[To win the triple] is the goal, so it's also communicated every day in the club. The only thing that counts here is to play the game, to win and to bring all three trophies at the end," he told Goal.

"It is very realistic. We can win the final of the Copa Del Rey against Valencia. The Champions League is a very special one, as everyone switches one gear up. Many big clubs are already eliminated, so we have a chance to win the title."

"If I won the Champions League, I'm definitely gone. Then I will play somewhere else for two or three more years. Once, I said for fun that I would stop [playing football] when Marius Wolf became a national player. So: Jogi, take your time!"