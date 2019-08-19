GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
K.P Boateng pledges to help Fiorentina finish in a better position than last season

Published on: 19 August 2019

Forward Kevin Prince Boateng says his main goal is to help his new club AC Fiorentina finish in a better position than last season. 

The Purple One's finished 16th last season despite a good start to the 2018/19 campaign.

However, after joining from Sassuolo in the summer transfer window, the 32-year old has promised to help the club climb up the log this season.

"I found a group of young people aware of having disappointed in the second part of last season," Boateng told Fiorentina.it.

"There is, however, a lot of serenity, because everyone has understood that there are the bases for a good start. Impossible to talk about goals, the only credible one for now is to do better than last season," he added.

The ex-Ghana international starred on Sunday, playing full throttle as La Viola beat Monza 3-1 in the Coppa Italia third round.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

 

