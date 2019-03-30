K.P Boateng seen alone with son Maddox, confirming rumours of split with wife

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng returned to Italy to meet his son, Maddox in the father and son day.

The two were spotted without Maddox's mother, Melissa Satta who started a process of divorcing the Barcelona forward last year.

It will unclear where the sexy model was, but it was certain Boateng is no more with the pretty mother of Maddox.

Last year, news broke Melissa Satta had divorced the Ghanaian forward but there were no concrete evidence from such reports.

Boateng met Melissa in 2011, the pair fell in love and three years later gave birth the five year old Maddox.

In 2016, Boateng and Melissa got married with who he has been together with until late 2018 when thing between the two love birds went south.

Kevin Prince Boateng is however reported to be in a secret relationship with Spanish singer and video blogger Shirin David.