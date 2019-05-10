K.P Boateng's ex-wife Melissa Satta opens up on their separation

Ex-wife of Barcelona forwad Kevin Prince Boateng, Melissa Satta has finally open up on her relationship with the player.

The Italian TV Presenter and model, confirmed her separation with the Ghanaian footballer in a press conference after months of rummours.

According to reports, the 33-year old super model express gratitude during her time with the player and thanked him for giving her the best thing in her life, their son Maddox.

It is believed that their relationship started hitting the rocks, when the footballer missed their son's birthday due to a misunderstanding.

The birthday which was celebrated in Dubai had in attendance, his brothers Jerome and Avelina.

Following their break-up, the model has committed to her work on TV and on the catwalk and prefers not to talk that much of her ex-husband.

Boateng however is having a torrid time at Barcelona after making a loan move from Sassuolo in January.

He has played three times in the La Liga and is yet to score for the Blaugrana's.