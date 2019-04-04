GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kadri Mohammed: Arsenal Tula midfielder named in Russian Premier League Team of the Month

Published on: 04 April 2019
Kadri Mohammed: Arsenal Tula midfielder named in Russian Premier League Team of the Month
Kadri Mohammed

Versatile Kadri Mohammed has been named in the Russian Premier League Team of the Month for March following a stellar performance.

The centre-back-cum-midfielder played all four games in the month of March for FC Arsenal Tula ensuring they go unbeaten.

They beat giants CSKA Moscow, Krylya Sovetov, Yenisey and drew with FK Rostov with the former Ashanti Gold SC star putting on delightful displays.

The 23-year-old was rated 7.7 in March making him one of the four top performing midfielders in the Russian top-flight.

Mohammed has been a great revelation this campaign and is tipped to make a move to a top European side at the end of the season.

Kadri Mohammed
By Nuhu Adams

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations