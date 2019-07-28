Kadri Mohammed wins first silverware in Ukraine as Dynamo Kyiv claim Super Cup title

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed has won his first silverware with FC Dynamo Kyiv as they beat rivals Shaktar Donetsk to clinch the 2019 Ukraine Super Cup.

The match played at the Stadion Chornomorets in Odessa on Sunday saw the defending champions come from behind for the 2-1.

But Mohammed was an unused substitute.

The former AshantiGold player joined the Ukrainian giants this summer following an outstanding season on loan at Arsenal Tula in the Russian top-flight.

The 23-year-old moved permanently from Austria Vienna to the Ukrainian top-flight side.

By Nuhu Adams