Kain Adom bolsters AFC Fylde's attack

AFC Fylde have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of English-Ghanaian winger Kain Adom, securing the versatile attacker until the end of the campaign.

Adom, known for his blistering pace and ability to operate both centrally and out wide, brings valuable National League experience to the team. The 23-year-old made a strong impression at Gateshead, netting in just his second appearance against Barnet before featuring in 20 matches last season.

Before his time in the North East, Adom showcased his goal-scoring ability at Welling United in the National League South, hitting the back of the net seven times in his first 23 outings. His rapid rise through the Non-League ranks began at Hanwell Town, where he established himself as a dangerous attacking threat.

AFC Fylde, founded in 1988 as Kirkham & Wesham, have been ambitious in their rise through English football, winning the FA Vase in 2008 and gaining promotion to the National League in 2017. Now aiming for a strong finish this season, the Coasters will look to Adom’s attacking spark to boost their campaign.