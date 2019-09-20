Kaiserslautern is like home to me- FC Magdeburg midfielder Manfred Osei

FC Magdeburg midfielder Manfred Kwadwo Osei says the game against Kaiserslautern in the 3. Liga in Germany is like a homecoming for him.

The Ghanaian midfielder spent seven years of his in Kaiserslautern before spending four year of his career at the club.

The 24-year old revealed that the game will be like a home game for him as he returns to the grounds that nurtured his talent.

"You can say that it's a home game for me. I spent almost all my youth at the FCK, was there at school and still have many friends there. The club is close to my heart," he said.

The Kumasi born attacking midfielder has already bagged in two goals in six appearances for Magdeburg this season.

He is expected to play a key role in tomorrow's game against his former club.