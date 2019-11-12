Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama earns late call-up for Ghana AFCON match

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has earned a late call-up into South Africa's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana on Thursday.

The 29-year-old replaces injured Mamelodi Sundowns enforcer Themba Zwane for the match against the Black Stars at the Cape Coast stadium.

“Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has been called up to Bafana Bafana for the two crucial Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations clashes against Ghana and Sudan.”

“Manyama, who has already reported for national team duty, replaces the injured Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns,” SAFA confirmed.

The Bafana Bafana have arrived in Ghana for the big match against the four-time African champions.