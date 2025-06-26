Kaizer Chiefs to clash with Asante Kotoko in Toyota Cup showdown in Durban

Asante Kotoko have confirmed their participation in the 2025 edition of the Toyota Cup, where they will lock horns with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in an international friendly.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa. It promises to be a great occasion for both clubs, marking another chapter in the long-standing relationship between the two African powerhouses.

The game will also serve as vital preparation for the Porcupine Warriors ahead of their return to continental competition in the CAF Confederation Cup. Kaizer Chiefs, who will also be involved in the same tournament, present a formidable test for Kotoko as they fine-tune their squad for the new season.

"This match offers valuable international experience and forms part of our preparations for Africa," Kotoko said in a statement released on Monday.

The official launch of the Toyota Cup was held on Thursday at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in South Africa, with details of the event unveiled to the media and club representatives.

Kotoko thanked their fans for their continuous support and promised to provide further updates on travel, squad selection, and supporter engagement activities in the coming weeks.