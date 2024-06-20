Kalo Ouattara set for return to Berekum Chelsea after unsuccessful spell at Kotoko

Departing Asante Kotoko striker Kalo Ouattara is poised to make a return to Berekum Chelsea ahead of the new season, following an underwhelming stint with the Porcupine Warriors.

Ouattara joined Asante Kotoko at the beginning of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with high expectations.

However, he struggled to secure a regular starting position and failed to make a significant impact. The striker, who signed a three-year deal with Kotoko, saw his contract prematurely terminated due to his inability to command a place in the starting lineup.

Reports indicate that Berekum Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, are keen on re-signing Ouattara for the upcoming campaign. The forward was an instrumental player for Chelsea before his move to Asante Kotoko last year.

Asante Kotoko, following a disappointing run in the Ghana Premier League, have shifted their focus to the 2024/25 season and are undergoing a major squad overhaul. The club has parted ways with eighteen players so far, with Ouattara among those released.

The Porcupine Warriors ended the season in sixth place and failed to secure any silverware. Ouattara's performance mirrored his previous seasons at Chelsea, netting just four goals in 24 appearances.

Berekum Chelsea's interest in bringing Ouattara back highlights their belief in his potential to bolster their squad as they prepare for the new season.