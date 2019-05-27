Kalusha Bwalya pulls out of CAF race after refusing FAZ integrity test

African soccer icon Kalusha Bwalya has pulled out of the CAF executive committee elections, the ZamFoot Crew can exclusively reveal.

The former Football Association of Zambia, FAZ President has been battling it out with incumbent Andrew Kamanga for the CAF ExCom position in the past one month or so.

With both vying for the same position, Kalusha has insisted on the FAZ executive committee to go to the ballot while the FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has said Football House will follow the constitution including the now infamous integrity test.

“I am already in the CAF Executive Committe and I do not need to undergo any integrity test,” the 1988 African Footballer of Year was quoted by the Zambia Daily Mail over the weekend.

In what was seen as a remarkable climbdown, Kamanga accepted to be subjected to the ballot by his own executive commitee to decide Zambia’s envoy for the CAF Southern Africa post seat.

But Kalusha has dramatically quit the race after refusing to take the integrity test.

In 2017 Kalusha quit the FIFA Council race which requires integrity checks to compete.

Walter Nyamilandu from Malawi was elected.

FAZ endorsed Kalusha for the FIFA Council seat.

Kalusha second term at CAF ends this monthend.

The CAF elections will be held in Cairo in July 18, 2019.

