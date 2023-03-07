Kamal Sowah starts for Club Brugge in crucial Champions League clash against Benfica

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah has been named in the starting lineup for Club Brugge's UEFA Champions League match against Benfica tonight.

The versatile player, who often thrives in a midfield role, is hoping to help his team overcome a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of the Round 16 tie and secure a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

In the first leg played a fortnight ago, Benfica emerged victorious, but Kamal Sowah and his teammates are determined to put in a better performance and turn the tie around. Sowah has been deployed in midfield to help overload that part of the field, with hopes that it will benefit Club Brugge's attacking play.

Although the task looks daunting, Club Brugge will be hoping for a strong showing to earn the result they need to qualify for the next stage of the Champions League. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.

All eyes will be on Kamal Sowah and his teammates as they look to upset the odds and secure a memorable victory against Benfica tonight. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both sides vying for a place in the next stage of the UEFA Champions League.