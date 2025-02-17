GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kamaldeen Sulemana admits he needs to do better despite scoring against Bournemouth

Published on: 17 February 2025
Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his concerns about the team's performance despite scoring a consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

Sulemana featured in the encounter on Saturday and acknowledged that the team's quality was not up to par.

"I think the coach was quite happy with the effort we put in. We gave our all, we created a lot of chances but obviously our quality wasn't the best," he said.

The Ghana international also reflected on his personal performance, stating that he needs to improve. "Me too, specifically, I think I had three shots, none of them was on target until the goal. I think I should do better personally and we should take our chances better."

Sulemana attributed Bournemouth's success to their ability to win second balls, which allowed them to launch dangerous attacks. He also noted that Southampton adopted a more direct approach in the second half.

Since recovering from his injury, Sulemana has been working his way back to top form. He recognizes the need to continue developing and reaching his full potential.

