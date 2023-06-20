Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer withdraw from Black Meteors squad for U-23 AFCON

Black Stars duo Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer have pulled out of the Black Meteors squad for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), according to reports.

The forwards were initially included in Ibrahim Tanko's provisional 29-man squad for the tournament, as Ghana aim to secure a place at next year's Olympic Games in Paris by finishing among the top three teams at the AFCON.

Kamaldeen and Ransford-Yeboah were among the three players from the Black Stars squad expected to join the Black Meteors after their involvement in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.

The other player, Ernest Nuamah, was also set to join the U-23 team.

However, it has been revealed that Kamaldeen and Ransford-Yeboah will no longer be part of Tanko's side for the tournament in Morocco.

Kamaldeen played for Ghana in the game against Madagascar, featuring for 62 minutes before being substituted by Nuamah. Ransford-Yeboah, on the other hand, did not take part in the match.

Reports suggest that the two players are not enthusiastic about participating in the Meteors' campaign at the tournament. Additionally, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) were unsuccessful in persuading their respective clubs to release them for the competition, which is not sanctioned by FIFA.

In contrast, Nuamah had played in the qualifiers with the Black Meteors and played a significant role, providing assists in both legs against Algeria. He was able to convince Nordsjaelland to release him for the tournament.

With the withdrawal of the Southampton and Hamburg forwards, the head coach of the Black Meteors now has a squad of 27 players from which he will select the final team. Nuamah is expected to join the rest of his teammates in Morocco ahead of the start of the competition.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea, and DR Congo, with the tournament set to commence on Saturday, June 24.