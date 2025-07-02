Kamaldeen Sulemana backed to revive career in Serie A

Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer to Atalanta has been endorsed by Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, who believes the winger will excel in the Serie A.

Dramani, who previously coached Sulemana at the Right to Dream Academy and Nordjaelland, is confident about Sulemana's potential.

Sulemana has played in top European leagues, including France's Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes and the English Premier League with Southampton.

After completing the first set of his medical tests, he is expected to finalize his transfer to Atalanta.

Dramani attributes Sulemana's potential success to his speed, stating, "Speed is a huge component when it comes to talents.

“When you go for a player who can run but cannot pass the ball. You take him and give him the ball. With time, he will run with it and learn how to pass the ball." With this move, Sulemana aims to revive his career in Italy after a challenging spell in England.